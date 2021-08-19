Advertisement

Found: Senior Kenneth Ingrim safely located

By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE (8/19/21): Kenneth Ingrim has been safely located.

A senior alert was activated on Wednesday, Aug. 18 for 90-year-old Kenneth Ingrim. He was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 12 p.m.

Ingrim was last seen driving near the 700 block of Niblic Drive in Grand Junction, but it is suspected he may be in the Jefferson County area. His vehicle is described as a blue/silver 2007 Chrysler 300 with the Colo. license plate 724WOJ.

Ingrim is described as 5′10,″170 lbs, with white hair and hazel eyes. He suffers from a cognitive impairment.

If seen immediately call 911 or the Grand Junction Police Department at (970) 242-6707.

Senior Alert - Kenneth Leroy Ingrim
Senior Alert - Kenneth Leroy Ingrim(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

