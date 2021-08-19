Denver Broncos Training Camp 2021

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The quarterback battle continues to heat up in training camp as Teddy Bridgewater has been named the starter for the second preseason game. Drew Lock started in game one and many fans think that his showing was enough to earn him the starting job. We spoke with some fans that were at training camp to see what they had to say.

Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater both played really well in their first preseason game, and both QB’s say the competition has helped raise their game so far.

“I really do think it made me a better football player to this point in time. but at first it is like ugh. Then you get a sense of you know it’s hard to even say it, but a sense of gratitude for being able to still come out and fight for it, get a little competitive juices flowing early in the season as opposed to just when you’re stepping on the field to play games.” Said Drew Lock.

“If I’m worrying so much about the decision being made, then I’m doing a disservice to the team the 10 other guys that are out there with me, and that’s not fair to those guys. were all competing for a spot on the team, competing to provide for our families and different things, so why would I make a moment about me and take away from those 10 other guys.” Said Teddy Bridgewater.

And the q-b competition continued at training camp, with hundreds of fans watching from the sidelines. Some were at training camp for the first time — for fanatics like the Mile High Prophet, it’s a tradition.

“I’ve been coming here for years, I actually live like 10 minutes from here so it’s really easy for me to get here. I try to get here as often as I can. probably one of my favorites is number seven though shalt not leave the game early. number eight is the hardest one though shalt not covet thy neighbors season tickets. that’s the hard one for all of us.” said the Mile High Prophet.

Michael Walton leads a training camp trip for disabled Broncos fans every year, and he actually came here right after a trip with his sons to the Western Slope.

“Did the whole Durango, Silverthorne all the way up to Grand Junction, through Palisade, got some peaches which were great. I 70 was open, you know, it was big.”

They also made a point of showing love to Von Miller this morning, after the Broncos linebacker missed practice on Tuesday for the birth of his first child.

“We love our Broncos, man so we follow em and we saw that Von Miller was a dad, and I know how much my boys mean to me. so we just wanted to congratulate him on that.”

We also asked fans who they think should win that starting quarterback job. Some said Drew, some said Teddy, and one pair of young fans really seem to miss a certain Hall of Famer.

“Who are we rooting for lock or Bridgewater? …Lock.”

“honestly I’m pulling for Drew, I love you too teddy, but I would like to see Drew to step up and take the team this year. Mine is Peyton Manning…me too.”

“I want whatever best for the Broncos I want to see a winning football team, I want to see a playoff appearance, and I personally believe that means Drew lock will be the starter. after last weeks game, I think that he demonstrated pretty clearly that he has the upside that teddy doesn’t. That 80 yard touchdown pass, 60 yards in the air I just don’t think teddy’s got that club in his bag. I think that is Drew’s upside.”

Head Coach Vic Fangio said they might be close to a decision on a quarterback. So Broncos Country will have to wait and see who will be the starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season.

