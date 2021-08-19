Advertisement

Child left in locked day care van; owner arrested

By Renee Beninate
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A day care owner is facing charges after a 5-year-old was locked inside a hot van for about two hours, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The child is OK after managing to open the vehicle’s door.

An arrest report says a woman came to the Alpha Omega Learning Center looking to pick up a preschooler, but when she asked employees where he was, the child was nowhere to be found.

The document says the boy then came through a side door, breathing hard and crying. His T-shirt was completely soaked with sweat.

The JSO says the boy was locked inside the day care’s van for about two hours without the air conditioner running. It was about 90 degrees outside.

When questioned by investigators, day care owner Marieka Richards said she double-checked the van, looking through the window and opening the back door, but didn’t see any children inside.

She’s been charged with child neglect.

According to the child’s family, the little boy is traumatized by what happened and is now afraid of long car rides.

Copyright 2021 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado State Patrol investigates deadly crash
Video from KKCO 11 News
District 51 parents raise concerns during school board meeting
Video from KKCO 11 News
Mesa County Commissioners reject state action in appointing election supervisor
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Senior Alert - Kenneth Leroy Ingrim
Senior reported missing

Latest News

School boards clash with the governor and some parents over mask mandates.
COVID; The fight to keep kids safe
In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an...
US struggling to speed Kabul airlift amid hurdles, glitches
In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task...
2 dead, 20 missing in North Carolina county flooded by Fred
Western Colorado Senior Games Take Place Next Week in Grand Junction
The Western Colorado Senior Games to begin on Monday
The suspect in a bomb threat outside the Library of Congress is in custody, Capitol police said.
Bomb threat on Capitol Hill: Suspect in custody, police say