Advertisement

Senior reported missing

By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A senior alert was activated today for 90-year-old Kenneth Ingrim. He was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 12 p.m.

Ingrim was last seen driving near the 700 block of Niblic Drive in Grand Junction, but it is suspected he may be in the Jefferson County area. His vehicle is described as a blue/silver 2007 Chrysler 300 with the Colo. license plate 724WOJ.

Ingrim is described as 5′10,″170 lbs, with white hair and hazel eyes. He suffers from a cognitive impairment.

If seen immediately call 911 or the Grand Junction Police Department at (970) 242-6707.

Senior Alert - Kenneth Leroy Ingrim
Senior Alert - Kenneth Leroy Ingrim(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Regional Center
Portion of former Teller Institute property is being sold
Homeless shelter concerns
The Mesa County Commissioners provided some comments on the investigation into Clerk Tina...
Unauthorized copies of Mesa County voting software made, posted publicly
Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis delivering remarks at the board's meeting on Tuesday.
Mesa County Commissioners reject state action in appointing election supervisor
Parents sought to make their voices heard at the Board of Education's meeting on Tuesday.
District 51 parents raise concerns during school board meeting

Latest News

Flooding is possible over the next couple of days in the area.
CDOT crews are preparing I-70 for severe weather
Video from KKCO 11 News
Board of Mesa County Commissioners announces two new hires
Video from KKCO 11 News
Federal government declares first Colorado River shortage
The results of the City of Fruita 2021 Community Survey are now available.
Fruita receives planning grant for outdoor space