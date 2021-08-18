Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Hercules’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet our friend Hercules! He’s a friendly and very high energy dog. He gets excited very easily, and can even jump/ climb a 5 foot fence when he wants to! Hercules has lived with another dog in his previous home, but due to his size and energy level, it’s best that he doesn’t live with small kids. He will need some training and a family that can handle his energy level.

Hercules is currently up for adoption at the shelter.

