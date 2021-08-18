Parents divided over masks in schools

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Other school districts in Colorado are starting to require masks in schools. D51 is encouraging mask use, but there currently is no mandate. Regardless, the debate is heating up. Parents on both sides are extremely passionate and concerned causing tensions to boil over.

A school board meeting was held on August 17th which brought in a packed house full of parents. Some showed up to pressure school officials to require masks, while others argued masks should be a decision made by the kids themselves or their parents.

The Keeping Schools Open task force will be meeting tonight for the continued discussion towards best school practices. The task force that is meeting tonight includes medical professionals, teachers, parents, and community members, all of whom have different views on the matter.

Health officials recommend masks to slow the spread of the delta variant, which has caused a new wave of cases and hospitalizations across the state, primarily among unvaccinated populations. Safety measures vary at schools across the state, with no centralized order coming from the Governors administration.

The CDC does recommend that everyone in K-12 schools should wear masks since kids under the age of 12 are not eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine but ultimately the school district will have the final ruling.

