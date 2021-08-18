Advertisement

Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams(Cassandra Martin)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a mother and her daughter died of COVID-19 just one day apart.

KSLA reported that Lacresanna Williams, 21, tested positive for the virus during a routine pregnancy appointment.

“The next day, we got a call saying she had to have an emergency C-section and she passed,” her aunt Cassandra Martin said.

According to Martin, her sister, Victoria Williams, panicked after hearing about the death of her daughter, Lacresanna Williams.

The next day, Victoria Williams died. The family did not know at the time that she also had contracted the virus.

Neither of the women were vaccinated and now, their family is pleading for everyone to take COVID-19 seriously.

The family says they have not been able to see the newborn baby. Lacressana Williams was also the mother of a 1-year-old child.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Regional Center
Portion of former Teller Institute property is being sold
Homeless shelter concerns
The Mesa County Commissioners provided some comments on the investigation into Clerk Tina...
Unauthorized copies of Mesa County voting software made, posted publicly
Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis delivering remarks at the board's meeting on Tuesday.
Mesa County Commissioners reject state action in appointing election supervisor
Parents sought to make their voices heard at the Board of Education's meeting on Tuesday.
District 51 parents raise concerns during school board meeting

Latest News

Flooding is possible over the next couple of days in the area.
CDOT crews are preparing I-70 for severe weather
Video from KKCO 11 News
Board of Mesa County Commissioners announces two new hires
Video from KKCO 11 News
Federal government declares first Colorado River shortage
Senior Alert - Kenneth Leroy Ingrim
Senior reported missing
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Desperation, pressure for aid increase in Haiti after quake