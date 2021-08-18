Mesa County Commissioners reject state action in appointing election supervisor

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has effectively stripped Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters of her election supervision authority. Griswold has moved to appoint Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner to step in. The Mesa County Board of Commissioners have voiced their opposition to Griswold’s move to appoint a replacement.

The commissioners are saying Griswold has no authority to replace Peters. Griswold has removed Peters from the election supervision process, alleging the clerk compromised election systems. The commissioners concede that decision falls under her authority per state law. However, the commissioners are asserting that they are the ones with the ability to name someone to take over those responsibilities. They voted this evening for former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams to take over.

According to Commissioner Cody Davis, “It’s very clear in the state statute and in the constitution. Any vacancy within this county is put in by the county commissioners... So we’re hear to push back against the state. We feel like they’ve gotten out of their lane, and we’re going to push back against the State of Colorado when we feel like they get out of their lane.”

Griswold decertified Mesa County’s voting equipment citing security concerns. With end-of-August deadlines approaching to certify new voting equipment for use in the upcoming November election, time is limited to act. Commissioner Scott McInnis shared his views on the situation before him. “If we fail to meet those deadlines, then that probably invites the Secretary of State back in here. I don’t want to give her any invitation at all. I happen to know, not personally very well, but I happen to think... that the Secretary of State is very very partisan, is probably the most partisan Secretary of State we’ve had in the history of [the] Secretary of State [office], and I don’t intend to give her one inch.”

Commissioner Janet Rowland explained to the audience gathered why she thought Mesa County elections will be in good hands with Williams and other staff. According to her, “He’s been the Clerk and Recorder in El Paso County, he’s been our Secretary of State. Our staff person who supervises our election team is from El Paso county. She’s worked with Williams, he speaks very highly of her, people on both sides of the aisle speak very highly of her, and it will be a good team to have work here.”

The FBI on Tuesday said that it is assisting the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s office in its criminal investigation. They are conducting a forensic review of county voting systems to find out if there were federal crimes committed.

Griswold has also appointed Representative Janice Rich, Ouray County Clerk and Recorder Michelle Nauer, and former Secretary of State Bernie Buescher to advise and assist Reiner. Griswold is saying she her appointments will ensure safe and secure elections in Mesa County.

Griswold also levelled further allegations against Clerk and Recorder’s Office staff on Tuesday. According to the Secretary of State’s office, “The Department has determined that Mesa County Clerk and Recorder employees Belinda Knisley and Sandra Brown participated in facilitating the improper presence of this non-employee during the trusted build event [on May 25] by misrepresenting the individual’s employment status and role.” Griswold makes further allegations against Brown for the first time publicly, saying that Brown assisted in the improper copying of voting system software and capture of BIOS passwords used to access county voting equipment.

Clerk Peters has not responded to a request for comment on these developments.

