Fruita receives planning grant for outdoor space

The results of the City of Fruita 2021 Community Survey are now available.
The results of the City of Fruita 2021 Community Survey are now available.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Last year, Fruita sought to provide more outdoor seating to help local businesses during the time when COVID-19 guidance limited indoor seating. Now the city is looking into making one of those spaces permanent.

Last week, the city of Fruita announced that it had been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for future planning efforts for the Mulberry Street downtown space. The grant will go toward a planning and design process that would identify the community’s priorities for the space and create a plan based on that feedback.

Even the nature of the closure is still being discussed. It could be a full closure of the road or a partial closure that leaves one lane of traffic open to vehicles. Amenities will be discussed as well, including additional lighting, improved fencing and more permanent shade.

