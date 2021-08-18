Fruita receives planning grant for outdoor space

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Last year, Fruita sought to provide more outdoor seating to help local businesses during the time when COVID-19 guidance limited indoor seating. Now the city is looking into making one of those spaces permanent.

Last week, the city of Fruita announced that it had been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for future planning efforts for the Mulberry Street downtown space. The grant will go toward a planning and design process that would identify the community’s priorities for the space and create a plan based on that feedback.

Even the nature of the closure is still being discussed. It could be a full closure of the road or a partial closure that leaves one lane of traffic open to vehicles. Amenities will be discussed as well, including additional lighting, improved fencing and more permanent shade.

