Federal government declares first Colorado River shortage

Colorado River
Colorado River(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Saphire Cervantes)
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:24 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The federal government declared a water shortage for the Colorado River yesterday.

“The Colorado River in the last number of years has definitely been a feast or famine,” said Clifton Water District’s general manager Dale Tooker.

For an organization like the Clifton Water District who pulls water from the Colorado River a shortage does present concerns.

“Of concern is whether or not that water will be curtailed or reduced and we all pay our fair share of curtailment,” said Tooker.

However, because of the drought conditions on the Western Slope this is something Clifton Water District has prepared for so it can still provide water.

“Right now, the Historic Users Pool is adequate enough to supply us for the rest of 2021,”said Tooker.

This official shortage declaration for the Colorado river doesn’t impact Mesa County’s water distribution directly because the shortage was triggered by water levels in Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border.

“The effect of yesterday’s announcement by the Bureau of reclamation has direct impacts for the states in the lower basin so that’s Arizona, Nevada and California,” said director of Western Resource Advocates’ Healthy Rivers Program Bart Miller.

However this shortage does impact how much water upper basin states send downstream.

“Because there’s less and less water in the river our delivery requirement is going to drop it’s actually going to be smaller,” said Miller.

Miller says there are ways to get ahead of the shortage.

“Individually it makes a lot of sense to just take a close look at your water use,” said Miller. “Do pay more attention and think about talking to your elected officials.”

The seven states that share water from the Colorado River are renegotiating the guidelines for managing the river, current guidelines expire in 2026.

