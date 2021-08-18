Advertisement

District 51 parents raise concerns during school board meeting

Various topics were discussed, including masks
Parents sought to make their voices heard at the Board of Education's meeting on Tuesday.
Parents sought to make their voices heard at the Board of Education's meeting on Tuesday.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education held a business meeting Tuesday evening. It was well attended by crowds of parents.

Parents and others showed up to express their concern over a variety of issues including masks. Many were gathered at the meeting to say they do not want any mask or COVID-19 vaccine requirements in school. There is currently no mask mandate at District 51 school, nor is there any COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

