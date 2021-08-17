Advertisement

Stuff the bus check presentation
Published: Aug. 16, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today was the last stuff the bus event of the year, a big check presentation from this year’s Stuff the Bus school supply fundraiser.

This year’s Stuff the Bus school supply drive gathered enough school supplies from our community to pack over 45 boxes to send to D51 elementary and middle schools. The D51 high schools on the other hand receive a check instead of supplies due to the difference in needs among older students.

”Stuff the bus is filled with many supplies that we then turn around & distribute right back to our elementary & middle schools,” said Executive Director for District 51 Foundation Angela Christensen. “But we realize that there are different needs at high schools as far as school supplies are concerned. So we write them a check from the donations that we receive from the community to have them select exactly what they think would be perfect at their high school.”

The check is for a total of $2,135 which will equal out to about $400 per high school in the district.

