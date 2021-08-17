Mesa County Public Health to begin administering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health is following the guidance of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and will begin administering the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the third dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised individuals, and under the guidance of the CDC, MCPH will begin offering and administering the third doses to immunocompromised individuals beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four weeks, or 28 days, after their second dose. Studies show that some people who are immunocompromised don’t build adequate levels of protection after receiving two doses of mRNA vaccines.

Those who are recommended to receive a third dose of the vaccine include individuals who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

MCPH wants to remind residents that the additional doses are free. No ID, insurance, or proof of medical history is required to receive an additional dose. Residents may self-report their condition and may be asked to sign an attestation.

Please note these third dose boosters are only for Pfizer and Moderna.

COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment or walk-in at the community vaccination site located at 510 29 1/2 Rd. Clinic hours are Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

