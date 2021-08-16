Sports Highlights - Sunday, August 15

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Team IWZ in Fruita had a successful week at the Wake Park National Championships! Imondi Wake Zone in Fruita sent 14 riders, most of whom finished within the Top 8 of their event. Robert Payne medaled in the Veterans Division, placing third in the entire country. Four riders were finalists in their respective events –– they will all return to Florida next month for the Wake Park World Championships.

Pioneer Baseball League:

The Rockies-Vibes game was postponed due to lightning. A makeup date will be announced soon.

