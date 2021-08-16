Advertisement

Sports Highlights - Sunday, August 15

By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Team IWZ in Fruita had a successful week at the Wake Park National Championships! Imondi Wake Zone in Fruita sent 14 riders, most of whom finished within the Top 8 of their event. Robert Payne medaled in the Veterans Division, placing third in the entire country. Four riders were finalists in their respective events –– they will all return to Florida next month for the Wake Park World Championships.

Pioneer Baseball League:

The Rockies-Vibes game was postponed due to lightning. A makeup date will be announced soon.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing child, possible kidnapping 8/15/21 Audra Hadrath
Missing child, possible kidnapping
They say the move will allow them to serve the town of Palisade better as well as allow more...
Palisade pot shop gets new location
I-70 has reopened in both directions as of this morning.
I-70 open ahead of schedule
vaccination
Mesa County Public Health holds vaccination press conference
I-70 Glenwood Canyon cleanup and repair 8/13/21
CDOT officials provide progress update on I-70 prior to reopening on Saturday

Latest News

CMU Football Practice 081121
CMU Football begins Fall Training Camp
Peyton Manning enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Sports Highlights - Sunday, August 8
D51
District 51 Plans for 2021/22 Fall Sports Season
Legacy Academy's new facility opened in 2019
Sports Highlights - Monday, August 2