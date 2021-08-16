Advertisement

Lawmakers react to Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday.(Zabi Karimi | AP / Zabi Karimi)
By Alana Austin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:19 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Over the weekend, Afghanistan’s government collapsed to the Taliban, just days after the Biden administration oversaw the U.S. troop draw-down after nearly 20 years of war.

The Associated Press reports that at least seven have died as a result of the chaos at the Kabul airport. Now thousands of U.S. troops have been called back for duty in the embattled country, to help remaining U.S. civilians, diplomats and interpreters who assisted American forces flee Afghanistan.

The interpreters and their families now face grave danger, with threats of torture and murder, at the hands of the mujahideen.

President Joe Biden spent a long weekend at Camp David, receiving briefings and video conference calls with military and intelligence officials. He has vowed to keep American interests focused on the homeland, and not to hand down another foreign war to the next commander-in-chief.

President Biden returned to the White House to make remarks Monday afternoon, saying he stands ‘squarely behind’ his decision. However, the commander-in-chief conceded that the Afghanistan government’s collapse was quicker than expected.

The U.S. left Bagram Air Base last month and now prisoners have been released from the sprawling military installation.

Lawmakers weigh in on the next steps in the Middle East and the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan in the clips below:

Rep. Austin Scott // R-Georgia

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing child, possible kidnapping 8/15/21 Audra Hadrath
Missing child, possible kidnapping
I-70 has reopened in both directions as of this morning.
I-70 open ahead of schedule
car & river craft wash fundraiser
Paddleboard Adventure Company hosts a fundraiser for Colorado Canyons Association
Sign at Fruita Police Station for bike owners
Fruita Police Department responds to bike thefts
FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news...
Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

Latest News

Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech