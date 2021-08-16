I-70 experiences smooth reopening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After weeks of waiting I-70 has reopened one lane both east and west to allow for normal traffic flow. The original projection was to have the highway opened Saturday afternoon, but due to faster than expected progress Colorado Department of Transportation ( CDOT ) was able to allow traffic through as early as 6:30 Saturday morning.

CDOT experts also initially expected back ups and delays but stated that traffic went through the canyon smoothly. Stacia Sellers, a spokesperson for CDOT stated “This is really a type of support we have never seen before. We are incredibly grateful. As most people know we’ve had extra maintenance crews coming in from different parts of the state including down south in Denver so we’ve had a lot of people spending a couple of weeks away from their families.”

CDOT still wants to remind travelers to check the weather before heading through the canyon because future rain could cause an additional mudslide at any time.

