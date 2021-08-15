GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Update: Audra has been found in Northglenn, CO. and she is safe. Her boyfriend, Ochoa, is currently in custody.

12-year-old Audra Hadrath, is believed to have left her residence of the 200 block of Village Lane in Grand Junction overnight.

She is believed to be traveling with her 20-year-old boyfriend Teresa “Toby” Ochoa (see image below) in a green 1999 Toyota 4Runner with the license plate AFQS92 to the Denver Metro area, possibly Northglenn.

Missing child, possible kidnapping 8/15/21 Audra Hadrath (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a possible kidnapping and coordinated with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to issue an Amber Alert this morning.

Audra is described as a 12-year-old girl, 5′4, 119 lbs with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with gray shorts.

If seen, immediately call 911.

