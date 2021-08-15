Advertisement

Fruita Police Department responds to bike thefts

Sign at Fruita Police Station for bike owners
Sign at Fruita Police Station for bike owners
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita Police Department is reminding the community about the importance of protecting personal property after responding to multiple bike thefts.

On Tuesday, August 10, the Fruita Police Department responded to an incident North of E. Ottley Ave.

A Yeti cooler was reported stolen from the bed of a pickup truck. Throughout its investigation, Fruita police said the yeti cooler was listed on social media for sale.

When the investigators found the listing, they noticed bikes were also stolen and on social media for sale.

The police were able to return the Yeti cooler to its rightful owner but they were not able to return the bikes.

“We always encourage people when you do get a new bicycle, make sure that you do write down the serial number so that if a bike does get stolen, we can have that bike enter into the system.,” said Nick Peck, Fruita Police Lieutenant. “Also, we do have a bike registry program, where someone can bring a bike to the police department, and we can register the bike and get it returned to the owner quicker.”

Fruita Police Department says it would like to remind everyone that if something appears to be out of ordinary, to report your sightings to the station.

