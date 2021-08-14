Colorado Mesa University visits Appleton Elementary School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday, August 13th, the Colorado Mesa University (CMU) basketball team visited Appleton Elementary School to interact with the kids.

The event started with many different songs and dancing. Then, before the coaches and some players began to talk, the kids sang their school spirit song.

The kids had a chance to hear from the coaches and players about how important it is to have a good role model. Some of the players gave their insights into the kid’s futures and offered words of encouragement such as keep looking forward and have a positive mindset.

The coaches and players also shared their thoughts about the school visit.

“Well, I think it is a great time our team does anything in the community. You know, our girls really enjoy it. I think the elementary kids really enjoy it,” said Taylor Wagner, CMU Women’s Basketball Coach

“It was actually a really good experience. I mean, I love kids and putting a smile on their face. You are actually changing their lives,” said Daniella Turner, Shooting / Point Guard for CMU Women’s Basketball Team.

“I think one of the cool things about CMU is that we are visible in the community, and we have that responsibility to find opportunities to get out and share our team, and the individual players that have success in life.” said Mike Degeorge, Head Men’s Basketball Coach.

The CMU Basketball team does plan on doing future visits to schools that reach out to them.

