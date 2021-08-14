Advertisement

CDC recommends third COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised

Mesa County Public Health says it is following the new guidance
The Mesa County Public Health offices in Grand Junction, Colo.
The Mesa County Public Health offices in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:48 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those with weekend immune systems. The CDC is saying a third dose will help ensure more vulnerable people have enough protection against the coronavirus. The health agency is not recommending additional doses for anyone else at this time; just those with moderate to severe immune system compromises.

Mesa County Public Health is saying it will follow CDC guidance when it comes to third doses. According to the CDC, the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines are recommended for additional doses, at least 28 days after getting a second shot.

