Air Quality Advisory for Mesa County has been lifted

By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health has lifted the Air Quality Advisory that was put into effect due to Wildfire Smoke in the valley.

The advisory was issued on Thursday, Aug. 5 and was only supposed to last until 4 p.m. that day.

It was extended multiple days until improved air quality conditions warranted MCPH to lift the Air Quality Advisory at 4 p.m. today.

For more information on air quality conditions and alerts, including real-time readings through a community-sourced monitoring system called Purple Air, visit health.mesacounty.us.

