State to offer free COVID-19 testing and masks for schools across Colorado

Governor announcing additional steps aimed at helping students and faculty return to the classroom
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Governor Jared Polis announced that starting the first week of September, the state would provide free, voluntary rapid COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis for all K-12 schools during the 2021-2022 school year.

The program builds on the free testing that has been available to schools since January, 2021. In July, the Polis administration updated COVID-19 guidance for schools to minimize the spread of the virus, offering weekly testing as a key component. This program is available to all public, private charter and tribal schools statewide.

“A new school year is quickly approaching and it’s critical that our students, teachers, and staff have a safe and enjoyable year in the classroom. Every day, more and more students and adults are getting vaccinated, but until the vaccine is available to everyone 12 and younger, we must continue to be vigilant and protect our youngest Coloradans from this virus,” said Governor Polis. “Vaccines for those who are eligible, along with mask-wearing, regular testing, stay home when sick, effective quarantines, and ventilation are key ways to slow and stop the spread of COVID. If you are eligible to get the vaccine, I encourage you not to wait another day, get the lifesaving, free vaccine as soon as you can.”

In addition to testing, the governor also said the state would continue it’s mask delivery program, which provides adult and child-sized N95 masks and surgical masks for the start of the school year, for schools who choose to enroll. The Colorado Department of Education is expected to reach out to every school in the state with more detailed information on enrolling in the mask program.

Schools interested in signing up for free testing should visit covid19.colorado.gov/free-testing-schools.

