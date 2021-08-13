School bus driver shortage in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Student Transport of America, the company D51 contracts to drive their school busses, is experiencing a severe school bus driver shortage right now. Not only in the Grand Valley, but nationwide.

They’ve tried getting creative - such as combining routes and in some cases, having 3 kids in a seat. But they cannot add anymore routes, resulting in overcrowded busses. I am told they really need more drivers to make ends meet. Otherwise bell times may have to be delayed.

Last year, they got creative, combined routes, and made it work. But this year with the majority of students back in the classroom, and borrowed drivers from other areas having to return home, D51 is in desperate need for more drivers to get students to and from school.

“Because STA is a large company they have some drivers coming over from their other sites to help out,” said D51 Superintendent Dr. Diana Sirko. “And they double up because our high schools are picked up much earlier than our elementaries, so sometimes you can switch routes after you do your high school route and then go do an elementary route.”

They started to become short on drivers in March of 2020. And over the course of the pandemic, many school bus drivers continued to retire due to COVID safety concerns, as many of them have underlying health conditions.

“It’s an unprecedented year,” said STA Colorado Area General Manager Shane Anderson. “Where we are currently short a significant amount of drivers to get the kids to school. We’ve got the busses and the means to hire good, qualified candidates. Unfortunately we’re having a difficult time trying to fill the routes.”

School bus drivers are not the only positions in shortage right now. Many positions in education such as custodians and substitute teachers experienced a huge drop over the course of the pandemic due to safety.

The positions include full training and start out as part time 20 hours a week with the opportunity to work full-time.

“It can be a very rewarding job,” said STA Terminal Manager Darrah Barnes. “You get to make a difference in a child’s life. Many times you’re the first person they see in the morning. The driver may be the first one to say good morning to that child.”

To apply for a school bus driver position here in Mesa County, contact STA directly or contact District 51 schools.

