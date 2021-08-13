Palisade pot shop gets new location

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Happy Camper, one of two marijuana dispensaries in Palisade, has been granted approval to move its retail location to the north entrance of the town.

The store has been planning this move since January of 2020 after they exceeded their expectations of growth and popularity in just a few months time. They say the move will allow them to serve the town of Palisade better as well as allow more space to more efficiently get customers in and out in a timely manner.

With the popularity of the store exploding neighbors became concerned early on about the traffic clogging up the area. By moving the location closer to I-70 that will alleviate congestion coming through downtown as well as the neighborhood surrounding the business. Several neighbors and a representative of the Palisade Chamber of Commerce spoke in favor of granting the permit. The trustee’s approved the move 5-0. However, the permit does not include cultivation on the site.

Ideally ground breaking for the new location will begin immediately with the hopes that it will be finished by march of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.