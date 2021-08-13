Advertisement

COVID-stricken Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor said Friday she will send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to support healthcare workers as the COVID-19 surges amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, said the first group of 500 Guard members will be deployed next Friday to serve as material and equipment runners in the most stricken hospitals and to help with COVID-19 testing.

There are 733 people hospitalized with the virus in Oregon as of Friday, including 185 people in intensive care units, she said in a statement. Hospitals warned earlier this week that they are near capacity as the state endures a fourth wave of the outbreak and may start having to turn away patients with non-COVID conditions if things don’t improve.

“I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care,” Brown said, reiterating that message. “When our hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Beque
Body found in Colorado River in De Beque
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Due to security breach Mesa County must replace voting equipment
Temporary roundabout in place at 1st Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project on I-70B
Temporary roundabout constructed on North 1st St. and Grand Ave.
Tennis courts at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation proposal for changes at Lincoln and Canyonview Parks
The District Attorney's office is located at the Mesa County Justice Center in Grand Junction,...
Criminal probe into Mesa County voting system breach

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
I-70 Glenwood Canyon cleanup and repair 8/13/21
I-70 Glenwood Canyon cleanup and repair 8/13/21
They say the move will allow them to serve the town of Palisade better as well as allow more...
Palisade pot shop gets new location
D51
D51 schools looking to fill lunch room positions