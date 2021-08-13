Food Bank of the Rockies gets ready for back to school

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Since the pandemic, Food bank of the Rockies had to shift all their donations to virtual only. But now they’re gearing up to soon accept food donations again.

Food Bank of the Rockies also partners with the Kids Aid Program, donating nutritious food to local schools which gets sent home with kids in their backpacks so they have access to healthy food over the weekend. With school beginning this week, they are getting ready to start this program back up August 27 which serves 2,000 D51 kids each week.

”We’re just really excited for this new school year and continuing to work with our partners to ensure kids throughout the valley & beyond the Western Slope have access to healthy & nutritious meals,” said Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Development Manager Gabriela Garayar.

Approximately, in the next 3 weeks, Food Bank of the Rockies will begin accepting food donations once again. The things they are looking for will be canned proteins, canned vegetables and fruits, canned soups, and other non perishables.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.