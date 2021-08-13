Advertisement

Food Bank of the Rockies gets ready for back to school

Food Bank of the Rockies
Food Bank of the Rockies(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Since the pandemic, Food bank of the Rockies had to shift all their donations to virtual only. But now they’re gearing up to soon accept food donations again.

Food Bank of the Rockies also partners with the Kids Aid Program, donating nutritious food to local schools which gets sent home with kids in their backpacks so they have access to healthy food over the weekend. With school beginning this week, they are getting ready to start this program back up August 27 which serves 2,000 D51 kids each week.

”We’re just really excited for this new school year and continuing to work with our partners to ensure kids throughout the valley & beyond the Western Slope have access to healthy & nutritious meals,” said Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Development Manager Gabriela Garayar.

Approximately, in the next 3 weeks, Food Bank of the Rockies will begin accepting food donations once again. The things they are looking for will be canned proteins, canned vegetables and fruits, canned soups, and other non perishables.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Beque
Body found in Colorado River in De Beque
House fire in Loma 8/10
Loma house destroyed in fire
FEMA will be conducting a national test of the Emergency Alert System
A nationwide Wireless Emergency Alert will be sent out today
I-70 Glenwood Canyon
Representative Lauren Boebert takes action to reopen I-70
Governor Jared Polis and CDOT announces reopening of Glenwood Canyon
Governor Polis and CDOT announce reopening of Glenwood Canyon for Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Dog at Roice-Hurst-Hurst Humane Society
Wuffstock Music Festival preparations
Special Olympics team taking a picture after the bike race
Special Olympics at Grand Junction Motor Speedway
Temporary roundabout in place at 1st Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project on I-70B
Temporary roundabout constructed on North 1st St. and Grand Ave.
Tennis courts at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation proposal for changes at Lincoln and Canyonview Parks