Advertisement

Chicago Public Schools: Teachers, staff must be vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Public Schools says it will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption.

The district announced Friday that employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 15, unless they have the approved exemptions.

In the meantime, employees who have not reported that they are fully vaccinated will be required to be tested at least once a week until Oct 15 or until they provide proof of vaccinations.

Those employees who have approved exemptions must be tested throughout the school year.

The Chicago Teachers Union cheered the announcement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Beque
Body found in Colorado River in De Beque
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Due to security breach Mesa County must replace voting equipment
Tennis courts at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation proposal for changes at Lincoln and Canyonview Parks
The District Attorney's office is located at the Mesa County Justice Center in Grand Junction,...
Criminal probe into Mesa County voting system breach
Temporary roundabout in place at 1st Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project on I-70B
Temporary roundabout constructed on North 1st St. and Grand Ave.

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization
The front of a supermarket in Las Vegas collapsed on Friday.
4 hurt when front of supermarket collapses in Nevada
Adolfo Navarret, a supervisor at La Bonita, said the collapse Friday was quite shocking and...
'Out of the blue, it just happened': Worker describes collapse of supermarket front
Mesa County Public Health announces COVID-19 vaccine mandate for hospital employees