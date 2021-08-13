Advertisement

Airbnb warns delta variant could halt travel, impact revenue

Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.
Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:57 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb is warning investors the delta COVID variant could impact its future revenues.

The company is predicting bookings will be volatile over the next several months.

That guidance comes after Airbnb reported earnings grew nearly 300% during its second quarter.

The company is forecasting even more revenue for its third quarter, $1.9 billion, which is well above the $1.3 billion it reported last quarter.

The company’s stock is currently trading more than 30% below its high in February.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Beque
Body found in Colorado River in De Beque
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Due to security breach Mesa County must replace voting equipment
Tennis courts at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation proposal for changes at Lincoln and Canyonview Parks
The District Attorney's office is located at the Mesa County Justice Center in Grand Junction,...
Criminal probe into Mesa County voting system breach
Temporary roundabout in place at 1st Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project on I-70B
Temporary roundabout constructed on North 1st St. and Grand Ave.

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Vehicles turn onto Queen Kaahumanu Highway from an emergency access route opened after...
Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfires threaten towns in Montana, California
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents
FILE - This Jan. 5, 2015 photo shows a the Ram logo on a Ram pickup truck in Morrow, Ga. ...
Ram pickups recalled; faulty side air bags can hurl shrapnel