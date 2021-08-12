Temporary roundabout constructed on North 1st St. and Grand Ave.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The first stage on the improvement project on North 1st St. and Grand Ave. has been completed. The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor United Companies have constructed a temporary roundabout at this intersection in order to begin phase two of the improvement project.

The temporary roundabout was constructed last night. It is located near the southwest corner of the intersection (see image above) and will allow for traffic to continue to flow through the intersection work zone as the project continues.

While the temporary roundabout is in place, no oversize or permitted loads are allowed. There is a 40-foot length restriction and a 8′6″ width restriction, this is due to the radius of the temporary roundabout design. CDOT asks that for the time being, freight motorists detour around the work zone.

The preferred alternate route is North Ave. in order to keep CMV and freight traffic on the state highway system.

For more information, please visit codot.gov/freightandtrucking.

The second phase of this project will include work on:

Traffic signal replacement

Continued construction on the realignment of the intersection

New curbs and gutters

Sidewalks

ADA ramps

New lighting in the center medians

Concrete surface treatments

Project information:

The project will improve the 5-way intersection, including widening the roadway, consolidating access, improving street connections, and constructing improved bike and pedestrian connections.

The project area includes the I-70 Business Loop (I-70B) from Mulberry St. to Rood Ave., and Colorado Hwy 340 (Broadway) from Mulberry St. / Rice St. to 2nd St.

The project is scheduled to be completed in May 2022.

Traffic impacts:

An extended closure of North 1st St. is in place between I-70B and Chipeta Ave. Access to businesses on North 1st St. will remain open. The preferred alternate route for access to North 1st St. is from North Ave., and a detour will be in place from Gunnison St. to 4th St. back to Grand Ave.

I-70B from Mulberry St. to Main St. will continue as one lane in each direction, 24-hours a day for seven days a week.

Access to businesses in the work zone will remain open.

Alternate routes are advised.

The project team has developed several printable PDF flyers with information about the pedestrian and cyclists preferred alternate route, the North 1st St. detour and information for the commercial vehicles. To view these flyers, please visit I-70B North 1st St. and Grand Ave. Alternate Route.

For more information about the improvement project, please visit codot.gov/I70B1StGrandAve, call the project information hotline at (970) 309-1865, or email I70B1stGrand@gmail.com.

