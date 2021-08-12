As teens return to the classroom this week, a new CDOT campaign stresses teen driving laws

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Colorado high school students are headed back to the classroom this month and the Colorado Department of Transportation is unveiling its newest campaign reminding teens of the state’s teenage driving laws.

CDOT says the “Keep Your License Safe” campaign, is a humorous social media effort, presented by teens in a series of short videos, acting as the voice of reason when it comes to Colorado’s Graduated Drivers Licensing (GDL) laws. These laws which apply only to new teenage drivers restrict cell phone use, set passenger limits and require seat belt use.

“This campaign gives teens an opportunity to learn about safe driving from each other, with an empowering message about making safe choices behind the wheel,” says Sam Cole, CDOT Communications Manager.

The “Keep Your License Safe” campaign is on TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram. CDOT hopes the new campaign will give teenage drivers the opportunity to learn about safe driving from other teenagers.

Colorado’s GDL laws are aimed at minimizing risk and reducing fatalities among young drivers. CDOT says those laws have helped significantly reduce fatalities since the laws were strengthened in 2005.

By law drivers under 18 are required to wear seat belts. CDOT says seat belt use is lowest among teen drivers and passengers and the majority of teenage fatal crashes involve car occupants who weren’t buckled.

Drivers under 18 are also prohibited from using a cell phone while driving.

Teenagers are also not allowed to have any passengers under 21-years-old for the first six months after getting their license. Then after six months, only one passenger under 21 is allowed, with exceptions made for siblings and emergencies.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.