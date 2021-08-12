Special Olympics at Grand Junction Motor Speedway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Motor Speedway held an event on Thursday for the Special Olympics.

The event allowed those with special needs to enjoy some competition.

Thursday’s contest featured biking, and those competing did multiple laps around the track.

The Special Olympics showcases 21 different sports within four seasons.

The event can vary depending on whether the competition is regional or state. However, the event tries to mimic the actual Olympics as closely as possible.

The event is more than just a competition but also helps in other ways.

“We also have leadership opportunities where they get to learn how to be a leader, maybe a fitness captain on their team, with stretching. We also have sponsors that come out that put on booths, like health booths or something to keep them engaged,” said Michelle Pewters, the Western Regional Manager for Special Olympics Colorado.

The Special Olympics plans on having another event on Saturday, which will feature softball and bocce.

