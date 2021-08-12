Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Lumpy’

By (Erin Crooks)
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:54 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet our pet of the week, Lumpy!

His bio: “You might be wondering why they call me Lumpy. I think it’s because I have all these lumps from being so muscley. I am a very strong dog and I have a lot of energy. I build up my leg muscles by getting outside and running around. I really love to play and explore, so I have learned a few jailbreak techniques to sneak out. But as long as someone has a good fence and watches me with doors, I do really well staying where I am told. I like to be the star so I would need to be the only pet in the home and would prefer no children. One of the best ways to tell if I am happy is to listen for my clacking teeth. When I get super excited my teeth just can’t help but chatter. So if a fun and challenging dog is what you seek, I’m right up your alley. Adopt me today and we’ll make lots of good memories!”

Lumpy is in need of a loving home! He’s currently up for adoption.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Beque
Body found in Colorado River in De Beque
House fire in Loma 8/10
Loma house destroyed in fire
FEMA will be conducting a national test of the Emergency Alert System
A nationwide Wireless Emergency Alert will be sent out today
I-70 Glenwood Canyon
Representative Lauren Boebert takes action to reopen I-70
Governor Jared Polis and CDOT announces reopening of Glenwood Canyon
Governor Polis and CDOT announce reopening of Glenwood Canyon for Saturday afternoon

Latest News

The Governor pointed out even though the canyon will open this weekend that short term closures...
Jared Polis gets first hand look at mudslide damage
Pet of the week - 08/10/2021
Federal grant funds local training and employment for nurses
The District Attorney's office is located at the Mesa County Justice Center in Grand Junction,...
Criminal probe into Mesa County voting system breach