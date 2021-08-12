Parks and Recreation maximizing water efficiency

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The recent drought in the Western Slope has prompted the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Administration to conserve water and improve efficiency.

Part of the process will make sure that sprinklers are oriented in the correct direction. Watering areas would include flowers, grass, and trees while avoiding sidewalks, roadways, or anywhere where watering is unnecessary.

The second part is to monitor the soil moisture level below ground. It will allow Parks and Recreation to see which areas are either receiving too much or too little water and create a more balanced plan.

There will be times when watering restrictions will go into effect. Long-term green infrastructure, which is the trees, will receive top priority. Additionally, certain areas will not receive any water at all. Grassy areas will suffer from insufficient water. Areas may also be closed off to the public to prevent further damage.

