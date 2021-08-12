Advertisement

IHOP adds beer, wine to its menu

The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.
The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:40 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have heard of kegs and eggs, but what about Pilsner and pancakes?

The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.

It is looking for ways to make customers consider IHOP for more than just breakfast.

It’s still not clear if your local IHOP will be serving up booze in the near future.

Most locations are owned by franchisees, and it’s up to them to decide whether they want to offer it. Some may opt out due to the expense of obtaining a liquor license and training staff.

IHOP’s president says he believes eventually about 1,000 of the chain’s 1,700 locations will serve alcohol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Beque
Body found in Colorado River in De Beque
House fire in Loma 8/10
Loma house destroyed in fire
FEMA will be conducting a national test of the Emergency Alert System
A nationwide Wireless Emergency Alert will be sent out today
I-70 Glenwood Canyon
Representative Lauren Boebert takes action to reopen I-70
Governor Jared Polis and CDOT announces reopening of Glenwood Canyon
Governor Polis and CDOT announce reopening of Glenwood Canyon for Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
It's back-to-school shopping season, and the National Retail Federation is expecting record...
Back-to-school shopping sprees hampered by COVID-19, supply chain kinks
The Governor pointed out even though the canyon will open this weekend that short term closures...
Jared Polis gets first hand look at mudslide damage
Jayde Newton helps to set up cardboard gravestones with the names of victims of opioid abuse...
OxyContin-maker Purdue goes to judge to confirm settlement
Pet of the week - 08/10/2021