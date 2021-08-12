Grand Junction Parks and Recreation proposal for changes at Lincoln and Canyonview Parks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Administration has introduced a proposal to add more pickleball courts at Lincoln Park.

On August 10, 2021, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation held a community meeting to discuss the new changes.

In the proposal, the current tennis courts will be converted to pickleball courts. This change would add 10-12 more pickleball courts on top of the existing ones.

At Canyonview Park, there are currently 12 tennis courts. The proposal will add four more courts for a total of 16 courts. Additionally, the lighting system will be upgraded to a more efficient system.

The proposal will be sent to the City of Grand Junction for approval. If approved, work at the two parks will begin on January 1, 2021.

