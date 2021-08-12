Advertisement

CMU Football begins Fall Training Camp

Mavs start first practice with shoulder pads
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Football season is finally here! It’s the first week of practice for Colorado Mesa University and we got a chance to go to the Mavs first practice in shoulder pads Wednesday night.

The Mavs moved football practices over to stocker stadium this year because of how many guys they have on the team. Over 40 new transfers on the squad this year.

It’s year 2 in the Coach Jackson era, but it’s really his first full season as the Head Coach of the program.

“Today is our first day in pads. you can’t do that until day 3, so today we’ll get a chance to hear the game, more than see the game. When you’re in shorts, t-shirt, and a helmet, it’s fun but it’s not like hearing the pads poppin’.” Said, Head Coach Tremaine Jackson.

The Mavericks start their season on September 2nd vs William Jewell College at Stocker Stadium.

