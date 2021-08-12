Advertisement

Bears enter hyperphagia

Black bear spotted in tree
Black bear spotted in tree(Border Patrol)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:35 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Black bears in Colorado are entering hyperphagia and will spend up to twenty hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter. As bears start to prepare for hibernation and hunt for food, Coloradans may see more bear activity in urban areas.

Most conflicts between people and bears can be traced to easily accessible human food, trash, fruit trees, shrubs or other attractants with strong odors as a bear’s natural drive to eat can overcome its fear of humans. When bears become too comfortable around humans, they can destroy property or even become a threat to human safety.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks all residents and visitors to help save Colorado’s bears by being actively bear aware throughout the late summer and fall seasons. Bear conflicts and, unfortunately, bear euthanization is most often traced back to human behavior. It is all of our responsibility to help minimize risks to humans and bears alike by being mindful of our impacts.

