State leaders to visit I-70 in Glenwood Canyon to survey cleanup and determine a possible reopening date

Gov. Polis to visit Glenwood Canyon site
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Governor Polis, the Director of the Colorado Department of Transportation, Shoshana Lew and other state leaders will be visiting the I-70 corridor in Glenwood Canyon to access the damage caused by the mudslides and provide a clearer timeline for reopening the interstate.

Since the mudslides closed the interstate, the governor declared two state disaster orders and requested federal support clean up and reopen the roadway. The Federal Highway Administration is releasing $11.6 million in funding through its quick-release process. In total-the governor has asked for $116 million in federal aid. Of that total funding, $50 million would be earmarked for future resiliency and determining what can be done to prevent possible, future closures due to mudslides. Another $40 million of the requested funding would go toward visible and non-visible damage.

In addition to the state disaster declarations, Governor Polis has authorized the use of the Colorado National Guard for traffic control, debris management and unarmed law enforcement support.

