St. Mary’s Medical Center is taking over Bloomin’ Babies Birth Center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -St. Mary’s Medical Center is adding the Bloomin’ Babies Birthing Center’ to its list of services for women and children.

Midwife Patty Kandiko and her husband, Dick Kandiko, founded the Bloomin’ Babies Birth Center in 2012. They have decided to retire and have entrusted St. Mary’s Medical to continue its commitment to care.

With the birthing center, SCL Health is the first and only health system in the state of Colorado to offer two accredited free-standing birthing centers.

St. Mary’s Medical Center also created a free-standing birth facility in Denver in 2018.

“There a lot of women who are looking for that lower tech, more high touch at home feel,” said St. Mary’s President Bryan Johnson. “A more natural feel to giving birth. That’s a growing trend and it has been growing for a long time. Really, Bloomin’ Babies offers that opportunity and it rounds out the service lines we have to offer at St. Mary’s.”

Johnson says St. Mary’s doesn’t want to change the services Bloomin’ Babies Birthing Center already offers. This means workers who worked for the birthing center before the acquisition will stay the same but now they are St. Mary’s employees.

