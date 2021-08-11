Advertisement

St. Mary’s Medical Center is taking over Bloomin’ Babies Birth Center

St.Mary's takes over Bloomin' Babies Birthing Center.
St.Mary's takes over Bloomin' Babies Birthing Center.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Saphire Cervantes
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -St. Mary’s Medical Center is adding the Bloomin’ Babies Birthing Center’ to its list of services for women and children.

Midwife Patty Kandiko and her husband, Dick Kandiko, founded the Bloomin’ Babies Birth Center in 2012. They have decided to retire and have entrusted St. Mary’s Medical to continue its commitment to care.

With the birthing center, SCL Health is the first and only health system in the state of Colorado to offer two accredited free-standing birthing centers.

St. Mary’s Medical Center also created a free-standing birth facility in Denver in 2018.

“There a lot of women who are looking for that lower tech, more high touch at home feel,” said St. Mary’s President Bryan Johnson. “A more natural feel to giving birth. That’s a growing trend and it has been growing for a long time. Really, Bloomin’ Babies offers that opportunity and it rounds out the service lines we have to offer at St. Mary’s.”

Johnson says St. Mary’s doesn’t want to change the services Bloomin’ Babies Birthing Center already offers. This means workers who worked for the birthing center before the acquisition will stay the same but now they are St. Mary’s employees.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Glenwood Canyon
Representative Lauren Boebert takes action to reopen I-70
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Safety Closure Update: Monday, Aug. 8
Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure
House fire in Loma 8/10
Loma house destroyed in fire
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying burglary suspects
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying burglary suspects
Colorado National Guard supports traffic management during state’s mudslide response
Colorado National Guard authorized for law enforcement purposes on I-70

Latest News

Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn sits in the new Coroner's Office's family room, 831 Noland Ave.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has moved locations
Vaccine bus
Colorado Comeback Cash vaccination gift card giveaways continue
The Governor pointed out even though the canyon will open this weekend that short term closures...
Jared Polis gets first hand look at mudslide damage
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking to fill board member positions to govern Outdoor Equity...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is taking applications for board members to govern the Outdoor Equity Grant Program