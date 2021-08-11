A nationwide Wireless Emergency Alert will be sent out today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - THIS IS ONLY A TEST.

Today at 12:20 p.m., a nationwide emergency alert will be sent out to the phones of millions of Americans.

Only users who have subscribed to the Wireless Emergency Alert System will receive this message on their phone. An Emergency Alert System portion of the test will also be sent to radios and televisions across the country.

This alert is provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Federal Communication Commission to test the Wireless Emergency Alert System.

FEMA said the test is a way to make sure the system is working properly in case there is a national emergency where the alert would need to be issued.

Those who opted-in to receive alerts will get a message that reads, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” Recipients will only receive the alert one time during the 30-minute test.

For instructions on how to opt-in to receive Wireless Emergency Alert Test, please visit fcc.gov/opt-in. The instructions include steps for Androids, iPhones and other iOS Devices, and other phones not categorized as Androids or Apple iPhones.

