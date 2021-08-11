The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has moved locations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has recently moved to a new location at a remodeled facility located at 831 Noland Ave. This move to a new location is with the intent to better serve residents.

The new office is now at a central location, with increased morgue capacity and room to grow. The office also now has a private meeting room for meeting with families to discuss their loved one’s case in private. This is beneficial because the Coroner’s Office conducts investigations into the cause and manner of a person’s death.

The Coroner’s new facility is a county-owned building that was previously used for storage, it was remodeled for about $460,000 to fit the needs of its new tenants.

The facility includes the following amenities:

A freezer unit to house decedents that stay with the Coroner’s Office for an extended period of time.

An autopsy suite outfitted with a portable x-ray machine and a large monitor to view radiographs or scene photos during postmortem examinations.

Large windows to allow anyone attending an autopsy to view the process without being exposed to diseases during the autopsy.

A shower with a washer and dryer to decontaminate without bringing clothing home to expose family members.

A large bay that can accommodate vehicles to transfer the decedents from the vehicle to the morgue, completely hidden from the public’s view, also protects staff from the elements.

Body lifts to protect staff members from injuring themselves while unloading decedents.

The large bay also houses the mass fatality trailer purchased with grant funding.

The Coroner’s Office is currently working on attaining the National Association of Medical Examiners accreditation. All staff members are currently certified with the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators.

For more information about the Mesa County Coroner’s Office, please visit coroner.mesacounty.us.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.