Loma house destroyed in fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A house in Loma located on 16 Rd. caught on fire this afternoon, the house was completely destroyed.

The Lower Valley Fire District and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire around 4 p.m.

House fire in Loma 8/10 (Tom Ferguson)

There was no water supply on hand, so firefighters had to employ a water shuttle operation using water tenders.

Two of the homeowners were examined by paramedics as a precaution. One of the homeowners is pregnant.

The fire is still ongoing, but firefighters are on site.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.