Jared Polis gets first hand look at mudslide damage

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Governor Polis toured the I-70 corridor in Glenwood Canyon today to survey the area, get a look at the progress that has been made, and to see first hand the extent of the damage caused by the mudslides. He is adamant the states stance is that they want more resiliency and more alternative routes.

The governor was joined by the Director of the Colorado Department of Transportation, other state officials, as well as incident command and engineering teams leading the response on the ground. All of whom state they have a short and long term plan in place to ensure massive closures such as this one will be preventable in the future.

Experts say it only takes a quarter inch of rain to cause a mudslide. The Governor pointed out even though the canyon will open this weekend that short term closures in the weeks ahead are extremely likely. There is still a lot of work that needs to be done and boulders that need to be removed but Governor Jared Polis says his goal is to have one lane open in each direction by this Saturday and have the canyon fully functioning by Thanksgiving.

Since mudslides closed in Glenwood Canyon, Governor Polis has issued two state disaster declarations.

