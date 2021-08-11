Governor Polis and CDOT announce reopening of Glenwood Canyon for Saturday afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew held a press conference this morning in Glenwood Canyon to announce the reopening of the canyon set for Saturday afternoon.

Gov. Polis, Director Lew, and state officials visited the I-70 corridor in Glenwood Canyon to observe the extensive damage of the interstate caused by the mudslides, as well as view the progress of debris clearing efforts and road repair performed by CDOT crews.

“Clearing and ultimately re-opening the I-70 corridor through Glenwood Springs is our top transportation priority. This corridor plays a vital role in our state’s economy and for many Coloradans traveling to get to work, school, and homes along the western slope. CDOT and State Emergency Operations have made tremendous progress in cleaning up and removing tons of mud and debris that have completely blocked off access to this roadway,” said Governor Polis. “As the state recovers from this incident and reopens this corridor Saturday afternoon, we will continue to need strong federal partners in the Biden administration and our federal delegation.”

Gov. Polis thanks the state’s Public Safety team, the federal delegation, including Senator Hickenlooper and Senator Bennet, as well as partners at the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Highways for their efforts.

CDOT crews have already removed thousands of tons of debris from the canyon.

Over the course of the next four days, extensive work will need to be completed to reopen the interstate. Crews will need to complete slide material removal at westbound Mile Point 123.5. The state commends Xcel for speeding up the extensive work they need to accomplish to hit the timeline for reopening.

For more updates on Glenwood Canyon, please visit codot.gov/travel/glenwoodcanyon.

