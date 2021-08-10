West Nile virus reported in Delta County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department reported their first case of the West Nile virus.

An 80-year-old male from the Surface Creek area of the county was confirmed to be the first case in Delta County. The county has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a hotspot for the West Nile Virus with high activity nationally.

As of Monday, no positive mosquito “pools” have been identified in Delta County. A mosquito pool is a sample of up to 60 mosquitos from a single trap in the Delta County Mosquito Control District, that is sent to the state laboratory for testing.

The first positive mosquito pool was confirmed on July 7 in Weld County. Mosquito pools are not currently being collected from the Surface Creek area.

In Colorado, and specifically in Delta County, the majority of human West Nile cases are reported during the months of Aug. through Sep.

Delta County wants to remind residents that the Delta variant for COVID-19 is also currently increasing within the community, with the Delta variant sharing similar symptoms (i.e. fever, headache) to the West Nile virus.

The public is encouraged to take preventative measures against the West Nile virus including:

Draining standing water on property.

Avoiding being outdoors at dusk and dawn, when mosquito activity is high.

Utilizing DEET, picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, as they are effective ingredients in bug repellent.

Dressing in long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn, and in areas where mosquitos are active.

Tightly screening open windows.

Health officials say most people bitten by a West Nile virus-infected mosquito show no symptoms of illness, but some people may develop symptoms 3 to 15 days after the initial bite. About 1-in-5 infected persons will have mild illness with fever, and about 1-in-150 infected people will become severely ill. Physicians are urged to test patients for the West Nile virus if they show signs of fever, altered mental status, suspected meningitis or encephalitis, or sudden painless paralysis in the absence of stroke, in the summer months.

For more information, please visit deltacounty.com or call the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public (CO HELP): 1-877-462-2911.

Resources and information are also provided on the CDC West Nile Prevention Page at cdc.gov/westnile.

