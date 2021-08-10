Mesa County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying burglary suspects

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent burglary, and they need the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Surveillance video shows three individuals and a dog breaking into Agavero’s Mexican Experience located at 569 32 Rd. just after midnight on Monday, Aug. 9.

About $1,300 - $1,500 worth of alcohol was stolen. The suspects then fled towards E 1/2 Rd. with the dog following behind them.

Autoplay Caption

The suspects are described as three males in their late teens or early twenties.

The first male is wearing black and white flat bottom shoes with a white stripe down the side, black shorts, a black hoodie, and a dark-colored backpack.

The second male is wearing a gray hoodie, black pullover jacket, gray/white shorts, orange socks, gray Nike shoes, and a dark-colored backpack.

The third male is wearing a black hoodie with pink and blue pictures on it, pants that have one gray pant leg and one black pant leg, gray tennis shoes, and a black face mask that is partially falling down.

The three suspects also have a dog accompanying them.

The dog is described as medium-sized, black and white with short hair. The dog may or may not be associated with the suspects in this case, however, deputies would like to identify its owner.

If you have any information about this crime or the identity of these suspects, please contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707 or submit a tip through this link 241stop.com.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.