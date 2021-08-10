Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Mailbox Vandalism

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple events of vandalism that occurred over the weekend.

Friday and Saturday night several mailboxes were damaged by a blunt object in at least three communities, including the Redlands, East Orchard Mesa, and Whitewater.

The damage happened on the south side of the river in East Orchard Mesa along C 1/2 road, on Redar Mesa Road in Whitewater, and a handful of mailboxes in the Redlands.

No mail was stolen, but about 50 mailboxes were damaged varying in degree.

If you notice damage to your own mailbox or property, please submit an online report through the following link sheriff.mesacounty.us.

If you have any information or videos related to these crimes, submit a tip through the following link 241stop.com or call (970) 242-6707.

