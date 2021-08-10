Advertisement

I-70 impacts on Western Slope Hotels

DoubleTree Hilton in Grand Junction
DoubleTree Hilton in Grand Junction(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The effects of the I-70 closure have been hitting the Western Slope hard. With tourist season in full swing in the Grand Valley, hotels are seeing some noticeable changes. Just as the Grand Valley was seeing a travel boom since the pandemic, hotels are now seeing a slow down in business with no clear end in sight.

The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce recently polled 211 businesses to get a sense of how the extended closure of I-70 has been impacting local businesses and how they are coping with the situation. 44% indicated they were having difficulty getting supplies and 20% have seen a drop off in customers.

While this is the case for most hotels, some who tend to be closer to the highway, have seen an influx as they receive guests who have become trapped by the closure and were forced to extend their stay.

“People who were making plans to come to the valley to recreate, have a vacation, maybe take in one of our festivals like Peach Fest, they’re changing their plans” states Diane Shwenke, President of the Grand Junction chamber of Commerce. Experts say there are a few determined guests who are willing to take the scenic route such as Independence pass to get to the Western Slope. However, some tourists are avoiding the extra travel.

