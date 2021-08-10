District 51 elementary and high schools’ first day of school

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -School is back in session for most of District 51 and teachers we talked to said they are excited to see their students’ smiling faces.

“I’m looking forward to the school year,” said first grade teacher Amy Modica. “It’s going to be a great year.”

Amy Modica teaches first grade at Tope Elementary School. Like other teachers across the valley, She is ready for what’s to come this school year.

“I’m excited. I’m eager. All those emotions every year. It never changes,” said Modica. “Just like the first graders I tell them, they’re nervous. They miss their families. I have all those feelings as well. I can relate.”

Even those who teach older kids say the excitement of starting a new school year doesn’t go away.

“I can’t wait to see kids’ faces,” said eight grade teacher Amanda Belden. “You know over the summer you miss them. I have to tone done my personal excitement because sometimes it’s a little aggressive to kids I guess. I’m like ‘Yes. Yes. You’re coming back. And they’re still on summer break.”

Amanda Belden is an eighth grade teacher at Orchard Mesa Middle School. She said getting to know her students and building relationships with them are what make her days so special.

“It’s so fun,” said Belden. “I feel like they’re different every day they walk in and they’re hilarious. They get my humor. it’s a fun way to spend my day and when they are successful, I feel successful.”

These teachers also understand that some parents may be anxious about the new school year, but they say their kids are in good hands.

“Each and every teacher loves these kids like our own.” said Modica. “We do everything for them so that they can feel safe and honored and respected. Just know that when you drop your child off to any teacher to any classroom we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure they feel comfortable, at ease and safe and just secure and happy.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.