Community meeting tonight for Canyon View and Lincoln Park courts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction is holding a meeting tonight to receive input from the community regarding a proposed plan for the Lincoln Park pickleball and tennis courts as well as the Canyon View Park tennis courts. The meeting will be held tonight at 5:30 p.m., at the Lincoln Park Barn.

Grand Junction residents are encouraged to take a short survey in advance to the meeting, even if they aren’t able to attend, to provide feedback on the plan. To take this survey, please visit gjpr.org/lpsurvey.

The city will use the meeting time to review the survey results, collect additional feedback, and answer questions from the community.

The plan for the Lincoln Park and Canyon View Park courts is outlined in the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space (PROS) Master Plan. To view this plan, please visit gjcity.org/PROS.

The PROS Master Plan was adopted by Grand Junction City Council on Jan. 6, and was driven by community input to help guide decisions on projects and services in the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation system for the next 10 years.

The PROS Master Plan identified the need for an expansion of the pickleball complex at Lincoln Park, to attract large-scale pickleball tournaments to Grand Junction. The four tennis courts at Lincoln Park would be converted to 10-12 pickleball courts, bringing the total of pickleball courts at Lincoln Park to 18-20.

The plan also includes four new tennis courts at Canyon View Park. The courts would be used for drop-in use only, except for major tournaments. The four new courts at Canyon View Park would bring the total number of tennis courts to 16. The plan also includes utilizing the existing stubs at Canyon View Park to light the current 12 courts.

